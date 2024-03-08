Top track

Cala Vento

The Victoria
Fri, 8 Mar, 7:00 pm
£12.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

The Catalan indie-duo conformed by Juan Delgado and Aleix Turon is bringing their energy-packed set to The Victoria for their first London show. Touring behind their fourth studio album Casa Linda, the band showcases their polished DIY ehtichs and a skillf...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Spotlight Ltd..
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Cala Vento

Venue

The Victoria

451 Queensbridge Road, London E8 3AS
Doors open7:00 pm

