Peter Xan + m4x + tmdistant

Hootananny Brixton
Wed, 31 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Dry January is OVER and we've put together a BIG lineup for those of you who have been holding out!

Nigerian-British born indie talent, Peter Xan is one of the most exciting artists coming out of the UK at the minute - his obnoxiously catchy melodies & fl...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Hootananny Brixton.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Peter Xan, tmdistant

Venue

Hootananny Brixton

95 Effra Rd, London SW2 1DF, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

