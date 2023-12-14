DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

GIO PEIRO #Party

Sala Taro
Thu, 14 Dec, 9:30 pm
GigsBarcelona
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

GIO PEIRO es una línea de productos de Irr & Gio influenciada por sus propios valores estéticos y morales. Irr y Gio trabajan en colaboración en todos los proyectos, comenzando con una idea principal y desarrollándola desde dos perspectivas, creando comple...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Gio Peiro.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

John Heaven

Venue

Sala Taro

Carrer de Rossend Arús, 9, 08014 Barcelona, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open9:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.