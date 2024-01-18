Top track

Eva & Danno - U CAREA

Eva Pevarello in concerto a Milano

BIKO
Thu, 18 Jan 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsMilano
€11.50

About

Giovedì 18 gennaio al BIKO di Milano Eva Pevarello, nota ai più per la partecipazione alla decima edizioni di X Factor, presenta dal vivo "Questa Pelle", suo primo disco ufficiale interamente autoprodotto e di cui è autrice e compositrice, uscito lo scorso...

Questo è un evento 14+
Presentato da Circolo Arci BIKO.

Lineup

Eva

Venue

BIKO

Via Ettore Ponti, 40, 20143 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

