Top track

Be With You

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

PRAH Recordings Xmas Party

The Victoria
Mon, 18 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Be With You
Got a code?

About

After a wild night last year PRAH Recordings are back for an open to all xmas bash with 3 wildly different live bands and DJ sets providing entertainment all night long. Live sets from Donna Thompson, Taliable and a secret special PRAH band who will be rev...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by PRAH Recordings
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Donna Thompson

Venue

The Victoria

451 Queensbridge Road, London E8 3AS
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.