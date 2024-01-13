DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Surf Candy a 3 piece Hard Rock Punk band From Chicago IL. Been playing shows for a little over a year and Have had a blast Playing around The City in DIY shows and bigger venues as well!
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.