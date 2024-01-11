Top track

La Perla - Bruja

Cumbia Vortex: La Perla (from Bogotá), La Banda Chuska

The Sultan Room
Thu, 11 Jan 2024, 9:00 pm
$25.14

About

  • CUMBIA VORTEX, with LA PERLA (from Bogotá) LA BANDA CHUSKA plus DJs and special guests.

Cumbia is the new rock & roll. Cumbia is the new punk. Cumbia is the most potent beat to ever get out of Colombia and is now represented worldwide - in the Latin wor...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by The Sultan Room
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

La Perla, La Banda Chuska

Venue

The Sultan Room

234 Starr St, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open9:00 pm
Event ends10:00 pm
250 capacity

