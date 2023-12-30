DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Nobystandrs w/ DJ Swisha, Starrza, Somasounds, Clubaction

The Stowaway
Sat, 30 Dec, 10:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Nobystandrs is back for our biggest party yet! Saturday, December 30th, birthday boy somasounds is bringing on DJ Swisha, DJ Starrza, and LA’s own clubaction for an epic New Years Eve Eve party at DTLA’s The Stowaway.

Joining us from NYC, Philly born and...

21+ event
Presented by Mandom The Stowaway
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Stowaway

416 S Spring St, Los Angeles, CA 90013, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

