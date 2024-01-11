Top track

JOBS, Lina Tullgren Song Ensemble, Ben Babbitt

2220 Arts + Archives
Thu, 11 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
About

The West Coast premiere of material off JOBS' new LP Soft Sounds, accompanied by friends Lina Tullgren (with their Song Ensemble) and Ben Babbitt, playing solo.

~

JOBS emerged from the rich music scenes of New York City, though its members now live acros...

This is an age 21+ event
Presented by Other Aspects at 2220 Arts.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ben Babbitt, Lina Tullgren, JOBS

Venue

2220 Arts + Archives

2220 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90057, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:45 pm

