DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Hoy sábado tenemos el gustazo y el honor de tener a la leyenda Dj Ease aka Nightmares on Wax ofreciéndonos un dj-set en nuestra cabina! Menudo lujazo! NoW no necesita presentación, es el artista más longevo del sello Warp Records, un revolucionario del hip
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.