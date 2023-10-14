Top track

You Wish

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Nightmares on Wax

Malanga Café
Sat, 14 Oct, 11:00 pm
PartyIbiza
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

You Wish
Got a code?

About

Hoy sábado tenemos el gustazo y el honor de tener a la leyenda Dj Ease aka Nightmares on Wax ofreciéndonos un dj-set en nuestra cabina! Menudo lujazo! NoW no necesita presentación, es el artista más longevo del sello Warp Records, un revolucionario del hip Read more

Organizado por Malanga Café.

Lineup

Nightmares On Wax, Dj Bebé, fosc

Venue

Malanga Café

Carrer De Carles V, 07800 Ibiza, Balearic Islands, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.