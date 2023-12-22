DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Mars Williams and An Ayler Xmas

Solar Myth
Fri, 22 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsPhiladelphia
$30.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Join Ars Nova Workshop for this very special performance as Mars Williams visits Philadelphia this holiday season with a star-studded Ayler Xmas ensemble as they pay tribute to Ayler, the spirit of Christmas, and joyous improvisation!

This is an 21+ event Read more

Presented by Ars Nova Workshop

Lineup

Mars Williams

Venue

Solar Myth

1131 South Broad Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19147, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.