Halloween on Fayer with Denis Horvat

Marina Beach Club Valencia
Tue, 31 Oct, 10:00 pm
DJValencia
€16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Halloween On Fayer con Denis Horvat, Edu Imbernon y toda la Fayer Crew

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).

Organizado por Fayer Music.
Lineup

Denis Horvat, Edu Imbernon, Mike Gannu and 2 more

Venue

Marina Beach Club Valencia

Carrer Marina Real Juan Carlos I, s/n, 46011 València, Valencia, Spain
Doors open10:00 pm

