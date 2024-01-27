DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975) // Midnight Screening

The Parkway Theater
Sat, 27 Jan, 11:30 pm
FilmMinneapolis
$13.28The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Midnight screening with live shadow cast performance by Transvestite Soup

Saturday, January 27, 2024

11:30 pm Doors // Show starts promptly at Midnight

$10 Advance General Admission (+ taxes/fees)

$15 At The Door

18+

Ticket Purchases are Final and No...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Parkway Theater.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The Parkway Theater

4814 Chicago Avenue South, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55417, United States
Doors open11:30 pm

