The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975) // January Midnight Screening

The Parkway Theater
Sat, 27 Jan 2024, 11:30 pm
FilmMinneapolis
$12.92
Ticket Purchases are Final and Non-Refundable

Directed by Jim Sharman // Rated R

Sweethearts Brad (Barry Bostwick) and Janet (Susan Sarandon), discover the eerie mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter (Tim Curry), a transvestite scientist. As their innocence is l...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Parkway Theater.
$
Venue

The Parkway Theater

4814 Chicago Avenue South, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55417, United States
Doors open11:30 pm

