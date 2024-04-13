Top track

Aphonnic - Ombligos

APHONNIC

Independance Club
Sat, 13 Apr 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Muy buenas , el sábado 13 de abril estaremos 

en la Sala Independance presentando nuestro disco CREMA

Nos encantaría que nos acompañarais. 

Apertura 20:00hr

Anticipadas 15€ sin gastos de gestión

Taquilla 18€

Este es un evento 18+

Organizado por Independance Club.

Lineup

Aphonnic

Venue

Independance Club

Calle de Atocha, 127, 28012 Madrid, Spain
Doors open8:00 pm

