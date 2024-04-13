DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Muy buenas , el sábado 13 de abril estaremos
en la Sala Independance presentando nuestro disco CREMA
Nos encantaría que nos acompañarais.
Apertura 20:00hr
Anticipadas 15€ sin gastos de gestión
Taquilla 18€
Este es un evento 18+
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.