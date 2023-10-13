Top track

Give Thanks

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Piano After Dark

Superior Ingredients (Main Room)
Fri, 13 Oct, 10:00 pm
GigsNew York
Selling fast
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Give Thanks
Got a code?

About

Closed Sessions and Soweto Global present Piano After Dark in The Room!

This is a 21+ event

Presented by Superior Ingredients.

Lineup

2
AQ, Space FX, DJ Mohogany and 2 more

Venue

Superior Ingredients (Main Room)

74 Wythe Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.