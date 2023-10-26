DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Moon Fever w/ Pistols at Dawn

The Eighth Room
Thu, 26 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsNashville
$18.57The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Their hedonistic, larger-than-life sound might recall a more hellacious period of rock ‘n’ roll history, but make no mistake: MOON FEVER are a band built for modern times. In a musical world where genre lines have been muddied beyond recognition, the Holly Read more

Presented by The Eighth Room.

Lineup

Pistols at Dawn, Moon Fever

Venue

The Eighth Room

2106 8th Avenue South, Nashville, Tennessee 37204, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.