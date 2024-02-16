Top track

Mau P - Drugs From Amsterdam

Mau P [Open-To-Close] by Gray Area

Knockdown Center
Fri, 16 Feb, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
From $72.88The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Following a sold out debut performance in Brooklyn earlier this year, dance music powerhouse Mau P is returning to New York to headline his biggest show ever in the States at the historic Knockdown Center in Queens on February 16, 2024. Emerging from Amste...

21+
Gray Area
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Mau P

Venue

Knockdown Center

52-19 Flushing Ave, Maspeth, NY 11378, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

