Top track

Horse Lords - Law of Movement

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Horse Lords w/ Ka Baird

Icehouse
Tue, 12 Mar, 8:00 pm
GigsMinneapolis
$16.62The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Horse Lords - Law of Movement
Got a code?

About

6PM DOORS // 8PM SHOWTIME // $20 ADVANCE (+ fees) // $25 AT THE DOOR // 21+

Horse Lords return with Comradely Objects, an alloy of erudite influences and approaches given frenetic gravity in pursuit of a united musical and political vision. The band’s fif...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Icehouse!
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Horse Lords

Venue

Icehouse

2528 Nicollet Avenue South, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55404, United States
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.