Slowdive

La Cigale
Wed, 17 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€39.27

Event information

Rendez-vous le 17 janvier 2024 à La Cigale pour le concert exceptionnel de Slowdive !

Le cinquième album des géants du shoegaze Slowdive contient la dualité d'un langage interne familier mélangé à l'exaltation d'un nouveau départ. Everything is alive...

Présenté par Super!.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Slowdive

Venue

La Cigale

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

