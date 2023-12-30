Top track

Bad Habits - MEDUZA Remix

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

MEDUZA presented by Royale

Royale Boston
Sat, 30 Dec, 10:00 pm
DJBoston
$47.59The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

MEDUZA joins us for New Years weekend!

This is a 21+ event

Presented by Royale Boston.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

MEDUZA

Venue

Royale Boston

279 Tremont St, Boston, MA 02116, USA

Doors open10:00 pm

