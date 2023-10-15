DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Bush Düf feat. Astral Dejection, Ben Zo, Modrian

Sleepwalk
Sun, 15 Oct, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Bush Düf stirs the sonic cauldron for a psychedelic Sunday at Sleepwalk. This time, we’re wheeling in some fresh blood for some groovy, spooky soundscapes in anticipation of Halloween. For both their Düf debuts, we’re psyched to have Astral Dejection with Read more

Presented by Sleepwalk.

Venue

Sleepwalk

251 Bushwick Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11206, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

