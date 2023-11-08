DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Come join us at On The Rise, an electifying new event that celebrates the best of London's creative community. Brought to you in partnership between scene stalwart Luna Legacy and City University's School of Communication & Creativity, our monthly communit
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.