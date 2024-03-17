Top track

photosynthese

Dilla - Also bin ich (auf) Tour

Uebel & Gefährlich
Sun, 17 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsHamburg
€33.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Dilla selbst beschreibt ihren Sound als "billig, und auch einfach nicht so gut"... Die Anfang Zwanzigjährige beweist mit schnellen Beats, punkigen Pop Nummern als auch der ein oder anderen Ballade jedoch immer wieder das Gegenteil.
Präsentiert von OHA! Music und Landstreicher Booking

Lineup

Dilla

Venue

Uebel & Gefährlich

Feldstraße 66, 20359 Hamburg, Germany
Doors open7:00 pm

