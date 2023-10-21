DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Comic Sans Domenico - Ivano Bisi

Officina San Domenico
Sat, 21 Oct, 9:30 pm
ComedyAndria
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Ivano Bisi nasce il 29/03/1977 a Pisa.

Stand up comedian toscano, politicamente scorretto, autore di una satira corrosiva e di battute disarmanti. Nel 2019 il suo esordio in tv con un monologo di mezz'ora a Zelig, nel 2020 partecipa a una puntata della tr Read more

Presentato da CapitalSud APS.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Ivano Bisi

Venue

Officina San Domenico

Via Sant'angelo Dei Meli 36, 76123 Andria provincia di Barletta-Andria-Trani, Italia
Open in maps
Doors open9:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.