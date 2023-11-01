Top track

FAT DOG + BOROUGH COUNCIL + PORCHLIGHT

DUST
Wed, 1 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsBrighton and Hove
£12.38

About

This event is the opening party for Mutations Festival 2023:

It is a separately ticketed event, entry is not included within weekend tickets.

Mutations Festival is part of Bershka x DICE moved by music.

Presented by FORM x Bershka.

Lineup

Porchlight, Borough Council, Fat Dog

Venue

DUST

77 East Street, Brighton, BN1 1NF, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

