Sunday Sessions X Manchester

Canvas 1
Sun, 26 Nov, 3:00 pm
DJManchester
From £12.09The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
We're back for the 2nd time, and its going to be be even more special than last time.

Expect the amazing vibes and entertainment we always provide

Dress code - No hats, hoods, man-bags or sportswear / gym wear (trainers not included) NO EXCEPTIONS

Lineup

2
Double Impact, DJ Silk, G2 and 2 more

Canvas 1

CANVAS, 1 Circle Square, 3 Symphony Park, Oxford Rd, Manchester, M1 7FS
Doors open3:00 pm
500 capacity

