Doña presents : Dr Telefunk

Doña
Fri, 13 Oct, 7:00 pm
DJLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Dr Telefunk (@stooty_mama) - The self proclaimed nephew of George Clinton with a PhD in the funk baby! 🕺🏻 Expect this master of soulful sounds to takeover Doña TONIGHT in full swing with plenty of funky grooves to tear the roof of any dance…😜

Presented by Bar Dona Ltd.

Lineup

Dr Telefunk

Venue

Doña

Red Sequin Door, 92 Stoke Newington High St, London N16 7NY, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

