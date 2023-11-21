Top track

Dato' Sri Siti Nurhaliza - Senyawa

Senyawa + San Leo

Spazio Teatro 89
Tue, 21 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsMilano
About

Volume, Spazio Teatro 89 e SoloMacello organizzano

SENYAWA

(IDN, Sublime Frequencies, Artetetra ecc.)

SAN LEO

(IT, Bronson Recordings) - festeggiamo l'uscita del disco

Due concerti per provocare un'euforia spirituale, questa sera, e a fare il giro

Presentato da Spazio Teatro 89 / Volume Dischi e libri / TeoSegale

Lineup

Senyawa, San Leo

Venue

Spazio Teatro 89

Via Fratelli Zoia 89, 20153 Milan Milan, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

