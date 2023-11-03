DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

La Seine in da Tropics • Tropical Boat Party

Le Mazette
Fri, 3 Nov, 8:00 pm
PartyParis
From €9.18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Welcome à la soirée LA SEINE IN DA TROPICS dans la belle péniche Le Mazette à Gare de Lyon avec une jauge de 1200 personnes !! 2 salles + terrasse pour transpirer avec les musiques urbaines et calientes venues du Brésil, l'Amérique Latine, les Caraïbes et Read more

Présenté par Le Mazette.

Venue

Le Mazette

69 Port de la Rapée, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open6:00 pm

