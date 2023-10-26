Top track

Chris Liebing - 010x - SCNTST & Chris Liebing Remix Edit

Chris Liebing

The Chocolate Factory
Thu, 26 Oct, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
$35.02

About

"Chris Liebing is synonymous with techno. His legacy is long assured, but his craft never stops evolving."

Chris Liebing is an artist who needs no introduction. Recognized for his several-decade long career as a pillar of the techno scene, Liebing continu****** Read more

Presented by Trust Us Events.

Lineup

Chris Liebing

Venue

The Chocolate Factory

70 Scott Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11237, United States

Doors open10:00 pm

