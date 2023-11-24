Top track

Martin Ikin & Joshwa - Take Me

Martin Ikin

SPYBAR
Fri, 24 Nov, 10:00 pm
DJChicago
$20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Martin Ikin has been involved in the DJing and music production scene since 1991, including working under various aliases. With a career spanning several decades, he has released records on numerous labels including Toolroom, Catch & Release, Ultra, BlackB Read more

Presented by Spybar.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Martin Ikin

Venue

SPYBAR

646 N Franklin St, Chicago, IL 60654, USA
Doors open10:00 pm
300 capacity

