Stan Buckroyd

The Gunners Pub
Fri, 3 Nov, 7:45 pm
GigsLondon
Free

About

Nottingham and Manchester based indie - Stan Buckroyd is making himself heard in the UK indie scene.  

The 20 year old is proudly still an independent artist, getting headline slots at iconic grassroots venues such as Deaf Institute Manchester; and The Bo Read more

Presented by Turtle Tempo.

Lineup

Box Time , Stan Buckroyd

Venue

The Gunners Pub

204 Blackstock Rd, London N5 1EN, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:45 pm

