Workshop: danze urbane

Tempio del Futuro Perduto
Sun, 8 Oct, 3:00 pm
WorkshopMilano
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Si propone un laboratorio d'impronta urban, poiché la danza urbana ha molte più sottigliezze e dettagli nel disegno che la completa di quello che viene mostrato. È una danza libera ma mossa da estetica e consapevolezza e questo verrà applicato nei laborato Read more

Presentato da Movement APS.
Venue

Tempio del Futuro Perduto

Via Luigi Nono 7, 20154 Milano città metropolitana di Milano, Italia
Doors open2:30 pm

