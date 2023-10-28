DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Gag Salon

Sebright Arms
Sat, 28 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Gag Salon present: ‘Fishyman’, the twisted tale of marine metamorphosis.

Ticket does not guarantee entry.

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Blitzcat Records.

Lineup

Gag Salon, alphabet

Venue

Sebright Arms

31-35 Coate St, London E2 9AG
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

