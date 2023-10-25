Top track

Greatest Hits of Drake, Performed by an Orchestra

The Steel Yard
Wed, 25 Oct, 7:00 pm
From £18.87

About

Ahead of the release of his long awaited new album, For All The Dogs, we take time to explore the most iconic songs from one of the all-time-greats, Drake, with music performed live by an orchestra.Drake has spent the past 15 years accelerating into the mu Read more

Presented by The Columbo Group.

Venue

The Steel Yard

13-16 Allhallows Ln, London EC4R 3UL
Doors open7:00 pm
800 capacity

