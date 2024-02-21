Top track

Public Records
Wed, 21 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$27.81The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

“no place big enough for holding / all the tears you’re gonna cry / ’cause your mama’s name was lonely / and your daddy’s name was pain / and they call you little sorrow / ’cause you’ll never love again / why you wanna fly blackbird / you ain’t ever gonna Read more

Presented by Public Records.

Lineup

Lady Blackbird

Venue

Public Records

233 Butler St, Brooklyn, NY 11217, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

