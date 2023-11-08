DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Eloquently blending big-pine folk, indie-pop, and sweet vocal harmonies, Babes In Canyon crafts music that is eminently engaging and very much of the moment. Born of a spontaneous writing session during a blackout, their debut EP Second Cities unfolds with
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.