Babes in Canyon, Ollella

The Sunset Tavern
Wed, 8 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsSeattle
$19.57The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Eloquently blending big-pine folk, indie-pop, and sweet vocal harmonies, Babes In Canyon crafts music that is eminently engaging and very much of the moment. Born of a spontaneous writing session during a blackout, their debut EP Second Cities unfolds with Read more

Presented by The Sunset Tavern.

Lineup

Babes in Canyon , Ollella

Venue

The Sunset Tavern

5433 Ballard Avenue Northwest, Seattle, Washington 98107, United States
Doors open7:30 pm

