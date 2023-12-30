DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Algunas largas noches de Erasmus en Dinamarca durante el año 2016 fueron las causantes de los primeros acordes de ukelele de Nøgen. Partiendo de ellos, Markel trajo la idea de vuelta a Donostia para finalmente darle forma a la banda en 2017. Desde entonces
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.