DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Nøgen

Dabadaba
Sat, 30 Dec, 8:30 pm
GigsDonostia-San Sebastian
€13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Algunas largas noches de Erasmus en Dinamarca durante el año 2016 fueron las causantes de los primeros acordes de ukelele de Nøgen. Partiendo de ellos, Markel trajo la idea de vuelta a Donostia para finalmente darle forma a la banda en 2017. Desde entonces Read more

Presented by Guajira Sicodélica SL.

Lineup

Nøgen

Venue

Dabadaba

Mundaitz Kalea, 8, 20012 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.