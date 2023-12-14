DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

El Jardí dels Indian: Ós Bru + Azul

Heliogàbal
Thu, 14 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€8.57The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

La tardor del 2022, surt el tercer disc d'Ós Bru, el seu primer àlbum conceptual, titulat "Valldeboira". Sense perdre l'essència onírica de la banda, "Valldeboira" explica la història d'un petit poble penjat sobre dues vessants d'una vall molt profunda sob

Organizado por Heliogabal

Lineup

Azul

Venue

Heliogàbal

Carrer de Ramón y Cajal, 80, 08012 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

