Stone: Live

Rough Trade Bristol
Sun, 22 Oct, 6:30 pm
GigsBristol
From £10.50

About

Rough Trade Bristol is very excited to present a special in-store live event with Stone. This event celebrates the release of the band's new EP 'punkadonk2' released via Polydor.

There will be limited edition giveaway items including an exclusive t-shirt, Read more

Presented by Rough Trade.

Lineup

Stone

Venue

Rough Trade Bristol

3 New Bridewell, Nelson Street, Bristol BS1 2QD, United Kingdom
Doors open6:30 pm
200 capacity

