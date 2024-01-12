DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Jacques présente Vidéochose 360°

La Gaîté Lyrique
Fri, 12 Jan 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€28.05
Jacques présente Vidéochose

A travers son style de vie étonnant et ses prises de paroles sans filtre, Jacques s’est imposé comme un artiste singulier qui provoque réflexion, perplexité, dégoût et/ou adoration.

Présenté par Super!.

Jacques

La Gaîté Lyrique

3 bis Rue Papin, 75003 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

