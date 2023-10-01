DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Hot Honey Sundays

Ruins at Knockdown Center
Sun, 1 Oct, 3:00 pm
Hot Honey Sundays closes its season at the Ruins with one last blowout.

21+

Knockdown Center

Anna Collecta , JKriv, Hot Honey Sundays and 1 more

Ruins at Knockdown Center

52-19 Flushing Ave, Queens, NY 11378, USA
Doors open3:00 pm

