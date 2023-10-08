Top track

Ginnastica

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Petrina in concerto

Santeria Toscana 31
Sun, 8 Oct, 8:45 pm
GigsMilano
From €11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Ginnastica
Got a code?

Event information

Spirito Del Tempo 2023 si conclude con un recital di Debora Petrina che vuole essere un omaggio al genio di alcune delle tante figure femminili della scena Newyorkese, da Laurie Anderson a Meredith Monk, da Nico a Yoko Ono, passando per Alvin Lucier e John Read more

Festival Spirito del Tempo 2023
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Petrina

Venue

Santeria Toscana 31

Viale Toscana, 31, 20136 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.