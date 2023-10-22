Top track

Kid Fears + Bex + Lavender Blue at Different Wrld

DIFFERENT WRLD
Sun, 22 Oct, 7:00 pm
$14.56

PRESENTED BY LONESOME STATION:

Embodying all that is ethereal, BEX is the project of Rebecca Vines, living in London, England via Asheville North Carolina. Their sophomore EP, “Move It Or Lose It” released in May 2022 on New England label Disposable Ameri Read more

Presented by Different Wrld.

Lavender Blue, Kid Fears, Bex

DIFFERENT WRLD

701 Haywood Rd Suite 101, Asheville, NC 28806, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

