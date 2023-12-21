DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

North Beach Social: Suenalo

Miami Beach Bandshell
Thu, 21 Dec, 8:00 pm
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

North Beach Social, the free monthly night of music, wraps up 2023 with Suénalo, celebrating their 20th anniversary!

In the neon jungle of South Florida’s nightlife, Suénalo has everyone dancing. Afro-Cuban, Latin, funk, rock and hip-hop fuse effortlessly Read more

Presented by The Rhythm Foundation, Inc..

Lineup

Suénalo

Venue

Miami Beach Bandshell

7275 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33141, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

