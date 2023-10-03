DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The French Connection and Tucson Friends: Masterclass Finale Concert

Hotel Congress Plaza
Tue, 3 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsTucson
$12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Tuesday October 3

Doors 7pm, Show 7:30pm

$12 Advance, $14 Day of Show

21+

The French ‘Masterclass’ brings Twelve Musicians to Tucson for Three Shows, Workshops

How would twelve musicians from Nantes, France, find their way to Tucson for a three week l Read more

Hotel Congress & Gates Pass Music

Lineup

1
Billy Sedlmayr, John Contreras, Tom Walbank and 1 more

Venue

Hotel Congress Plaza

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

