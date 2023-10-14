DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Anxiety Blanket Records 5-Year Anniversary

2220 Arts + Archives
Sat, 14 Oct, 6:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

pehrspace presents Anxiety Blanket Records' 5-Year Anniversary in 2220 Arts' Lounge and Archives.

~

Anxiety Blanket Records:

Presented by pehrspace
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Miles Away, illuminati hotties, Dylan Marx

Venue

2220 Arts + Archives

2220 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90057, USA
Doors open5:30 pm

