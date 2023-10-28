DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Boiler Room x Hardline : Pune

Drome Arena
Sat, 28 Oct, 4:00 pm
GigsPune
₹1,335.24The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

We are back for a double header this Halloween with our first-ever collaboration w/ Hardline in October. Register now to get early access to the tickets.

This is an 18+ event.

Presented by Yozora Entertainment.

Venue

Drome Arena

Mayfield Estate, Mayfield Rd, near Mio Palazzo Society, Tulaja Bhawani Nagar, Kharadi, Pune, Maharashtra 411014
Doors open4:00 pm

