Taylor Marshall - disguise

Taylor Marshall with Alex Delzer & Dan Perry

The Garage
Sat, 18 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsMinneapolis
$18.92

About

All ages. Doors open at 7:00pm. The Garage is an all-ages, substance-free, nonprofit music venue providing providing young people equitable access and opportunities in the Twin Cities music community.

This is an all ages event.

Presented by Twin Cities Catalyst Music.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Dan Perry, Alex Delzer, Taylor Marshall

Venue

The Garage

75 Civic Center Parkway, Burnsville, Minnesota 55337, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

